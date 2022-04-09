Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.14 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

