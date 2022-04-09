Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.36% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

