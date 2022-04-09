Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 548,530 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548,530 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

