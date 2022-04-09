Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

