Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.36% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

