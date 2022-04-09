Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.71 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of ITCI opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,429,100 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

