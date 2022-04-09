Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,552 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE:CYH opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.