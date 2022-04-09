California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 924,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.31.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,513,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,272,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in California Resources by 356.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

