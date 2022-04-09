Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on May 19th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.92.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.