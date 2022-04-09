Financial Contrast: Zymergen (ZY) and Its Rivals

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zymergen to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 97 737 1289 30 2.58

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 193.31%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.25 Zymergen Competitors $2.79 billion $101.13 million 23.87

Zymergen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -16.00% -2.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zymergen peers beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

