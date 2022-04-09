Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,039 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

