Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Myers Industries by 192.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

