NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Up 2.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBSPF. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

