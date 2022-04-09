InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Down 2.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.97. 358,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 598,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on InPlay Oil to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$364.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

