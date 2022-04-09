Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Down 2.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64). 209,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 587,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.98. The firm has a market cap of £344.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

