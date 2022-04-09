Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Down 2.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64). 209,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 587,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.98. The firm has a market cap of £344.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85.
Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)
