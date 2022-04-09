InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 2.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.97. 358,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 598,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

IPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on InPlay Oil to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$364.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

