Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Shares Down 0.2%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €9.61 ($10.56) and last traded at €9.65 ($10.61). 60,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.67 ($10.63).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAB. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $758.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.70 and its 200-day moving average is €9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

