Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.65

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 243401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.