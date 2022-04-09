Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $9.42 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

