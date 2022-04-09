Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.03

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 287865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

