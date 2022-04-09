Analysts Expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

EXFY stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. Expensify has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.