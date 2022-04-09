Analysts Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KRP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.