Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.34.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

