GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $522.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $225,632.83 and $522.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,453.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.35 or 0.07555020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00262828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00766406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00099576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.72 or 0.00562321 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.00400301 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.