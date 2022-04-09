Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $297,600.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.29 or 0.00224452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.23 or 1.00035336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars.

