Novacoin (NVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $255.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $236,993.40 and approximately $255.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.23 or 1.00035336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

