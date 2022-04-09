BitcoinHD Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $458,515.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.34 or 0.07536148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.28 or 1.00127313 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

