Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

