Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Clorox stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

