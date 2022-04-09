Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $371.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

