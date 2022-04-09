Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 7,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 901,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

