Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.37

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.37 and last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 966312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.05.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.55%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

