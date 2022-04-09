Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 59,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,682,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,299 shares of company stock valued at $187,935.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sema4 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

