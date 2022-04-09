Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 45,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 331,862 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $41.57.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 56.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

