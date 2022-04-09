Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Down 13.3%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 293,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 275,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

