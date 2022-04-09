Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading Down 13%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 150,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 38,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

