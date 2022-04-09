Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.04

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 653156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAYRY shares. Barclays raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

