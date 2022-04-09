Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 7.4%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.38. 8,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87.
About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)
Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.