Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 7.4%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.38. 8,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

