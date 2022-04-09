Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $35.27. 89,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,709,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

