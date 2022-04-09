Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.78

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 39734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

