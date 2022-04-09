Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 294,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,714,472 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.16.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

