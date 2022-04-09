Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.50

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 58966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86.

About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

