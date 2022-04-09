UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.46

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 292188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $718,662,000 after buying an additional 2,419,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,056 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

