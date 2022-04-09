Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 4,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

