$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.98 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

