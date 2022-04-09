Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 1,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

