Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,300.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.05) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.44), with a volume of 6490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.64. The stock has a market cap of £143.30 million and a P/E ratio of 154.76.
Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)
