Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,300.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.05) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.44), with a volume of 6490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.64. The stock has a market cap of £143.30 million and a P/E ratio of 154.76.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

