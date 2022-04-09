Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 114,745 shares.The stock last traded at $21.68 and had previously closed at $21.63.

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.