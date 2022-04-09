Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 371.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $325.84 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $327.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

