Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.54 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

